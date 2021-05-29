KHN Journalist Combs for Clues on Covid’s Origins
KHN On Air

KHN Journalist Combs for Clues on Covid’s Origins

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

California Healthline editor Arthur Allen discussed the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus on KPBS’ “Midday Edition” on Wednesday.

Senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed Colorado’s efforts to reduce prescription drug costs on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Tuesday.

