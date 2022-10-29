Journalists Talk Medicare and Public Health Infrastructure
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Talk Medicare and Public Health Infrastructure

KHN’s chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the future of Medicare on Newsy’s “The Why” on Oct. 20.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed her reporting on public health infrastructure and health equity in rural America on San Diego State University’s “If I Could Change One Thing” podcast on Oct. 26.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip