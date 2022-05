Journalists Recap News on Reproductive Health, From the Abortion Debate to C-Sections

Interim Southern Bureau editor Andy Miller explored why cesarean section rates are so high in the South and what some states are doing to bring them down on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” on April 22.

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion on KCRW’s “Press Play With Madeleine Brand” on May 3.

