Watch and Listen: Examining the Risks of Covid’s Spread Within Hospitals

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber appeared on Newsy’s “Evening Debrief” program to discuss her recent investigative series on the risks of covid’s spread within hospitals.

The series, reported with Christina Jewett, documented how more than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid after being hospitalized for other medical conditions in 2020 — and how multiple gaps in government oversight fail to hold hospitals accountable for high rates of such infections. Patients and their loved ones have few options to seek improvements to infection control policies after states passed a raft of liability shield laws nationwide.

Weber also spoke on Washington, D.C., radio station WAMU’s “1A” about the issue, among other pandemic-related topics. Listen to the news roundup.