Journalists Follow Up on Unused Vaccines and For-Profit Medical Schools

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed the politics of unused Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines and the FDA’s potential announcement that their shelf life can be extended on Newsy on June 11.
- Click here to watch Pradhan on Newsy
- Read Pradhan’s “Unused Johnson & Johnson Covid Doses Are Piling Up as FDA Waits to See if Shelf Life Can Be Extended“
KHN reporter Victoria Knight discussed for-profit medical schools on Montana Public Radio on June 10.
- Click here to hear Knight on Montana Public Radio
- Read Knight’s “Montana Med School Clash Revives For-Profit Vs. Nonprofit Flap“