Journalists Follow Up on Unused Vaccines and For-Profit Medical Schools
Share This Story:
KHN On Air

Journalists Follow Up on Unused Vaccines and For-Profit Medical Schools

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed the politics of unused Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines and the FDA’s potential announcement that their shelf life can be extended on Newsy on June 11.

KHN reporter Victoria Knight discussed for-profit medical schools on Montana Public Radio on June 10.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip