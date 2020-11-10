Listen: The ACA in Court Again
KHN On Air

(Lynne Shallcross/KHN illustration; Getty Images)

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KHN, participated in a discussion on KQED’s “Forum” about the arguments before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a case that is challenging whether the Affordable Care Act is constitutional. You can hear the conversation and listeners’ questions here.

