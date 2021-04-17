Journalists Unpack Patchwork Vaccine Rollout, Rapid Covid Tests and More

California Healthline correspondent Rachel Bluth unpacked California’s newly expanded vaccine eligibility rules and the state’s vaccine appointment website on KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday.
California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed California cities’ experiment with city-managed homeless camps on KQED’s “Forum” on Thursday.
- Read Hart’s “‘Go Ahead and Vote Me Out’: What Other Places Can Learn From Santa Rosa’s Tent City“
Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar joined a covid-19 reporter’s roundtable on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Wednesday. Ungar also discussed gender-based vaccine disparities with KCBS on Tuesday.
- Read Ungar’s “The Gender Vaccine Gap: More Women Than Men Are Getting Covid Shots“
Digital producer Hannah Norman discussed over-the-counter rapid tests with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on April 9.
- Read Norman’s “Backed by Millions in Public and Private Cash, Rapid Covid Tests Are Coming to Stores Near You“
Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton dissected the state’s patchwork vaccine rollout with Yellowstone Public Radio on April 7.
- Read Houghton’s “Montana Sticks to Its Patchwork Covid Vaccine Rollout as Eligibility Expands“