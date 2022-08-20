Journalists Dig Into Questions About the 988 Hotline and Inflation Reduction Act
Journalists Dig Into Questions About the 988 Hotline and Inflation Reduction Act

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed social media criticism of the new 988 mental health hotline on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” on Aug. 13 and on WAMU’s “1A” on Aug. 16.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the health policy implications of the Inflation Reduction Act on WAMU’s “1A” on Aug. 16.

