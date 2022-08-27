Journalists Discuss the Nation’s Suicide Prevention Hotline, Abortion, and ‘Forever Chemicals’

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the 988 suicide prevention hotline on NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast on Aug. 25 and with America’s Heroes Group Roundtable on Aug. 20.
- Click here to hear Pattani on NPR
- Click here to watch Pattani on America’s Heroes Group Roundtable
- Read Pattani’s “Social Media Posts Criticize the 988 Suicide Hotline for Calling Police. Here’s What You Need to Know.”
KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the prosecutorial discretion that attorneys general have regarding abortion with WNHN’s “Attitude with Arnie Arnesen” on Aug. 24.
- Click here to hear Weber on WNHN
- Read Weber’s “Abortion Is Shaking Up Attorneys General Races and Exposing Limits to Their Powers”
KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed dangerous “forever chemicals” found in everyday products on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 22, and Medicaid with 95.5 WSB’s “Atlanta’s Morning News Sunday” on Aug. 14.
- Click here to hear Miller on WUGA
- Read Miller’s “EPA Action Boosts Grassroots Momentum to Reduce Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’”
- Click here to hear Miller on 95.5 WSB