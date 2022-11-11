Journalists Tackle the Midterms and Open Enrollment

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how politicians plan to take on health care costs and how health issues are playing into the midterm elections on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Nov. 4.
KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed open enrollment and Affordable Care Act health plans on the “America’s Heroes Group” podcast on Nov. 5.
- Click here to hear Appleby on the “America’s Heroes Group” podcast
- Read Appleby’s “Shopping for ACA Health Insurance? Here’s What’s New This Year”