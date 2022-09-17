Journalists Look Into Wildfire Trauma and the South’s Monkeypox Response

KHN reporter and producer Heidi de Marco discussed the impact of wildfire trauma on children in Northern California on CapRadio’s “Insight With Vicki Gonzalez” on Sept. 13.
- Click here to hear de Marco on CapRadio
- Read de Marco’s “Children in Northern California Learn to Cope With Wildfire Trauma”
KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed the Southern response to the monkeypox outbreak on C-SPAN’s “Washington Today” on Sept. 14.
- Click here to hear Chang on “Washington Today” (starts at the 36:05 time stamp)
- Read Chang’s “Southern States’ Lackluster Monkeypox Efforts Leave LGBTQ+ Groups Going It Alone”