‘An Arm and a Leg’: The Rapid-Test Edition: Who’s Making a Buck?

About This Podcast Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. "An Arm and a Leg" is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN.

Rapid, at-home covid-19 tests are close to essential if you want to see friends and family this holiday season, and do your best to stay safe.

But they’re freaking expensive and can be hard to find. What the heck happened?

In this episode, we talk to reporters who investigated the shortage of tests and traced the U.S. rapid-testing problem all the way back to the Food and Drug Administration and other government agencies.

Plus, Dr. Céline Gounder talks about why these tests are so important in the first place and how best to deploy them this holiday season — if you can find any.

