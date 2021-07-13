KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Becerra Urges Congress to Expand Medicare, Address Rx Prices

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The Biden administration stands ready to work with Congress to address drug prices and expand Medicare, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a wide-ranging interview with “What the Health?” on Tuesday.

As Congress Wrestles With Plans to Expand Medicare, Becerra Says Any One Will Do In an interview for KHN’s “What the Health?” podcast, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says the administration is eager for Congress to make changes to Medicare that will provide more benefits and make more older adults eligible for the program. He also said a priority will be making permanent the enhanced premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans. Read More

The former California attorney general also said his top priority while in office is to attack health disparities. “There are a whole bunch of Black and brown communities that have never had the kind of access to care that others have,” he said. “And when they come to the doctor, they come with the kind of conditions that show they didn’t have health care before.”

Becerra, who before coming to Washington successfully led a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in defending the Affordable Care Act from efforts to have it declared unconstitutional, said as secretary he’s looking forward to further expanding the 2010 health law.

“Now we’re playing offense,” he said. “We’ve got the ball and we’ve got to march it down the field, and we intend to because there are many Americans who still need good coverage.”

Check back later for a full transcript of the conversation.

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to KHN’s What the Health? on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts.