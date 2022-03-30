Reaction to the RaDonda Vaught Verdict: KHN Wants to Hear From Nurses

RaDonda Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse, killed a patient in 2017 by administering the wrong drug. She was criminally prosecuted and convicted of gross neglect and negligent homicide on March 25. She faces up to eight years in prison.

Vaught’s conviction drew national attention and left many in the nursing profession worried it will set a precedent for criminalizing medical mistakes. Some observers believe the conviction will make hospitals less transparent about medical errors or dissuade people from pursuing a nursing career.

