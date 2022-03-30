Reaction to the RaDonda Vaught Verdict: KHN Wants to Hear From Nurses
RaDonda Vaught is seen sitting in a courtroom. She looks to the left at something out of frame.
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, listens to opening statements during her trial in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 22. On March 25, she was convicted of gross neglect and negligent homicide in a patient's 2017 death. (Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean via AP)

RaDonda Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse, killed a patient in 2017 by administering the wrong drug.  She was criminally prosecuted and convicted of gross neglect and negligent homicide on March 25. She faces up to eight years in prison. 

Vaught’s conviction drew national attention and left many in the nursing profession worried it will set a precedent for criminalizing medical mistakes. Some observers believe the conviction will make hospitals less transparent about medical errors or dissuade people from pursuing a nursing career.

In light of these concerns, KHN wants to hear from nurses and other medical professionals about their reactions to Vaught’s conviction. If you fill out the form below and send us a selfie video reacting to the case, we might use it in our upcoming coverage.

