Listen: Many Schools Are Buying High-Tech Air Purifiers. What Should Parents Know?

As students return to school, parents are getting a lot of mail about what schools are doing to better protect kids in the classroom — including details on mask policies and how kids will sit at lunch. One item on many administrators’ lists of protective measures is improving ventilation in the classroom.

Many studies have shown that better ventilation and air circulation can greatly reduce covid-19 transmission. But rather than stocking up on HEPA filters, some school districts are turning to high-tech air purification strategies, including the use of untested electronic methods and airborne chemicals.

KHN has written extensively about school air filtration. Senior correspondent Christina Jewett joins Ira Flatow to explain why some air-quality experts are less than convinced by the marketing claims made by many electronic air purifier companies.

