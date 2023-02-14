Special Delivery: Heart-Heavy Health Policy Valentines

This year’s health policy valentine submissions were full of compassion for patients and concern over the nation’s health care system.

KHN’s readers and tweeters are among the most creative news consumers, sending in poetic valentines about physician assistants, the looming Medicaid unwinding, the Affordable Care Act, the upcoming end to the covid-19 public health emergency, and more.

Here are some favorites, featuring one lucky grand prize winner whose entry was turned into a cartoon by staff illustrator Oona Tempest.

(Oona Tempest / KHN)

❤️

I scheduled a doctor to check out my heart.

But things went awry from the start.

The PA stepped in …

Did all the diagnosin’

And the doc signed off on my chart.

– Arthurine Rice

❤️

Regulations are read

ACA non-compliance is blue

Actuaries promote equity

Through the single risk pool#HealthPolicyValentines — Greg Fann (Pro-compliance Health Actuary) (@greg_fann) February 5, 2023

❤️

Some states will be cruel,

some states will be kind

when the starting whistle blows

for the Medicaid unwind.@KHNews #HealthPolicyValentines — xpostfactoid (@xpostfactoid) February 7, 2023

❤️

Love is in the air

but what does it mean without care

Without health

there’s no wealth

or hugs and kisses to share#HealthPolicyValentines @KHNews — THE 3RD EYE AGENCY (@the3rdeyeagency) February 7, 2023

❤️

@KHNews Roses are red, money is green

The cost of healthcare is getting obscene. #HealthPolicyValentines — Caitlin Andrews 🗞 (@ActualCAndrews) February 7, 2023

❤️

Without you

My heart stops

Like a Public Health Emergency#HealthPolicyValentines .@KHNews — Michelle Ko (@michelleko2d) February 7, 2023

❤️