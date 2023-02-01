Watch: Covid Increases Risk of Heart Problems, New Data Underlines
Donate
KHN On Air

Watch: Covid Increases Risk of Heart Problems, New Data Underlines

Republish This Story

Céline Gounder, KHN’s editor-at-large for public health, discusses new data showing an excess of deaths in 2020 related to heart disease. The deaths — from heart attack and heart failure — show that the virus can affect the heart and that cardiac problems can show up months after an initial covid-19 infection has apparently resolved. Vaccines reduce the risk both of serious infections and subsequent heart problems.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip