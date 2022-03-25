Watch: Omicron Subvariant Is Nothing to Sneeze At, Explains KHN’s Public Health Expert
Watch: Omicron Subvariant Is Nothing to Sneeze At, Explains KHN’s Public Health Expert

By Lydia Zuraw

Dr. Céline Gounder, KHN editor-at-large for public health, discusses that new omicron subvariant, how to know if your runny nose is spring allergies or covid-19 (that’s hard!), and the debate over whether Americans will need a fourth vaccination.

