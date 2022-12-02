Watch: The Politics of Health Care in California

KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart joined the nonpartisan group Democracy Winters on Nov. 19 to discuss the politics of health care in California. She focused on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s major health care initiatives, including a transformation of the state Medicaid program that will bring nontraditional, social services to some enrollees — with a focus on homeless patients.

She also discussed Newsom’s plan for California to produce generic insulin under the CalRx label and sell it at a lower cost than is currently available. And she described Newsom’s on-again, off-again relationship with the politically volatile issue of single-payer health care.

Read Hart’s coverage of those issues here.