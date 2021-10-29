What’s Scarier Than Covid? Halloween Health Haikus

Boo that we couldn’t treat all the readers participating in our third annual KHN Halloween Haiku Contest to their moment of gory glory. Your entries — like our health care system — ranged from frighteningly complex to haunting. And, based on a review by our panel of never-say-die judges, here’s the winner and a sampling of finalists. Also, keep an eye on KHN’s social media accounts for more of our favorites. Enjoy!

WINNER

The Motel sign blinks

‘Vacancy For The Unvaxxed’

Norman Bates walks in

— Carrie Moores (@carrielmoores)

Inspiration: In Maine, Vaccine Mandate for EMTs Stresses Small-Town Ambulance Crews

FINALISTS

Silence from the graves

Marks the vaccine resistance;

Public Health horror.

— Jean Gearing

Inspiration: Study: If More Adults Had Shots, 90,000 People Wouldn’t Have Died Since June

Candy, popcorn balls,

and a quick jab in the arm,

this year’s treats for kids.

— Bradley Steffens (@SteffensBradley)

Inspiration: Starting This Week, States Can Place Covid Shot Orders For Kids Ages 5 To 11

Billing code for a

telehealth exorcism?

Asking for a friend

— Joseph Reblando (@ReblandoPR)

Ghosts, globulins, rats!

Lipoproteins and black cats!

Skeletons, trans fats!

— Timothy Kelley

Social media

Making monsters of us all;

Frankenstein lives on!

— Mark Fotheringham

Inspiration: US Politicians, Social Media Are Main Source For Misinfo, Americans Think

Once the bill arrived

For my short hospital stay

Death seemed much cheaper

— Amanda