After Hurricane, Enduring Pain

As Puerto Rico Struggles To Rebuild Health System, Changes In Medicaid Loom

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, restorations are made to a roof in Castañer, a village in Puerto Rico's central mountains. (Sarah Varney/KHN)

Kaiser Health News reporter Carmen Heredia Rodriguez joined Tanzina Vega, the host of WNYC’s “The Takeaway,” and Omaya Sosa Pascual, co-director of Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism, to discuss changes in Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program and health care issues there.

