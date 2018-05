As Puerto Rico Struggles To Rebuild Health System, Changes In Medicaid Loom

Kaiser Health News reporter Carmen Heredia Rodriguez joined Tanzina Vega, the host of WNYC’s “ The Takeaway ,” and Omaya Sosa Pascual, co-director of Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism, to discuss changes in Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program and health care issues there.

