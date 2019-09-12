Pharma Cash To Congress

Congress Rakes In Millions From Drugmakers

By Elizabeth Lucas

(Lydia Zuraw/KHN Illustration; Getty Images)

Members of Congress raked in almost $4 million from pharmaceutical manufacturers and their trade groups in the first six months of 2019. Two members — Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) — each received over $100,000. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) is $5,000 shy of qualifying for the “million-dollar club,” a group of current members who’ve received $1 million or more since 2007.

The pharmaceutical industry has a long history of seeking to influence legislation by donating to the committees controlled by powerful members of Congress. As they return from recess and drug-pricing legislation comes into focus, find out how much your state’s representatives and senators took from the industry by examining KHN’s exclusive “Pharma Cash to Congress” feature.

