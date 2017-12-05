Facebook Live: A Status Check On Obamacare Enrollment

As of today, Dec. 5, only 10 more shopping days remain for consumers who buy their own Affordable Care Act health insurance on the federal exchange and in most state marketplaces. So how is it going? What are the numbers so far? What are the market trends? And how has the enrollment experience been for consumers? This live chat features KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby answering these and other questions.
