Facebook Live: Sorting Out The Truth About Vitamins

Did you remember to take your vitamins? For more than half of Americans who take vitamin supplements — 68 percent of whom are 65 or older — this is a regular, even daily, question. But whether it’s vitamin E, vitamin D, fish oil or folic acid, among others, how much of a difference do they really make in terms of fending off chronic illnesses and helping people stay healthy? KHN senior correspondent Liz Szabo will explore some of the fact and fiction associated with vitamin regimens and whether early reports of potential benefits tends to outpace scientific evidence.

