Facebook Live: The Marketing Plan That Fueled An Addiction Epidemic

KHN senior correspondent Fred Schulte talks about a cache of files detailing Purdue Pharma’s early OxyContin marketing plan. These documents, which are more than 15 years old but still relevant now, offer insights into how these strategies contributed to the nation’s current opioid addiction epidemic.

Here’s the recent story he wrote on the topic. Click here to view the files.

KHN’s coverage related to aging and improving care of older adults is supported in part by The John A. Hartford Foundation.