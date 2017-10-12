Facebook Live: Things To Know About Trump’s Directive On Health Insurance
The executive order that President Donald Trump signed Thursday touches on a range of GOP policy approaches — such as association health plans and short-term health insurance policies, among other things. This live chat features KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby answering questions about how implementing these ideas could alter the current health insurance marketplace.
