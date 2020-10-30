Haiku Winner Unmasked! Read If You Dare

A big thanks to our readers who participated in our second annual KHN Halloween Haiku Contest. Your entries — like our health care system — ranged from eerie and haunting to downright spooky. And, based on a review by our expert panel of judges, here’s the winner and a sampling of finalists. Also, keep an eye on KHN’s social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for more of our favorites. Enjoy!
•••
WINNER
Boo! It’s the virus
Glad you are trick or treating
What luck, I am too
— JK
Inspiration: How Families Are Keeping Halloween From Turning Into a COVID Nightmare
•••
FINALISTS
Ghost of the mandate
lives on, haunting the high court,
sending chills down spines.
— Barbara Armstrong
Inspiration: Potential Impact of California v. Texas Decision on Key Provisions of the Affordable Care Act
Ah, Trump’s “beautiful”
health care plan. Real? Or just an
invisible ghost?
— Shefali Luthra
Inspiration: Back to the Future: Trump’s History of Promising a Health Plan That Never Comes
If sickness scares you
Wait for the debt collectors
Liens and lawsuits lurk
— Arielle Levin Becker
Inspiration: UVA Health Still Squeezing Money From Patients — By Seizing Their Home Equity
Shivers down your spine
An indifferent voice sighs
“You’re out-of-network.”
— Annaliese Johnson