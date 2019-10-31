Haiku Winner Unmasked! From Gobs Of Frightening Entries, One Rises Above

A big thanks to our readers! The number of Halloween haiku submissions — more than 70 — in KHN’s first annual Halloween Haiku Contest gave us chills. And, based on a review by our expert panel of judges, here’s the winner and a sampling of finalists. They range from eerie and haunting to downright spooky. Also, keep an eye on KHN’s social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for more of our favorites. Enjoy!
•••
WINNER:
Drug prices rise up
Like a witch on a broom stick
Cannot pay? So die.
-Sarah Collins (@Scollins013)
Inspiration: In Pricing Plan, House Dems Bump Up Minimum Number Of Drugs To Be Negotiated In Effort To Woo Progressives
•••
FINALISTS:
The Grim Reaper Stalks
The ACA in Peril
Supreme Confidence?
-Bobby Peterson (@ABCforHEALTH)
Inspiration: A Decision On The Future Of The Health Law Is Poised To Drop Soon. This Is What’s On The Line.
Side effects include
limb loss, freckles and boils
Smiling skull holds pill
-Mary Beth Foglia
Inspiration: Common Medications Can Masquerade As Dementia In Seniors
Rationing of meds
Choosing – food or insulin?
Frightening option.
–Jennifer Barnes
Inspiration: Moved Overseas For School, Stayed For Insulin
“Trick or treat” they cry
Your life or your life savings:
The price is too high.
-Emma Eisenberg