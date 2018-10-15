Listen: Health Care Issues Reverberate In The States

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, joined “1A” host Joshua Johnson, Scott Greenberger, the executive editor of Stateline, and Reid Wilson, national correspondent for The Hill, to discuss health policy initiatives in the states.
Among the topics they examined are Medicaid expansion efforts, work requirements that some states are implementing for Medicaid, efforts to bring down the price of prescription drugs and programs to battle the opioid epidemic. You can listen to the discussion on the “1A” broadcast page.