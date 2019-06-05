In reaction to an investigation by Kaiser Health News and the Chicago Tribune, the Illinois legislature has passed a new law to impose fines on nursing homes that fail to meet minimum staffing requirements. Click here to read the story by the Chicago Tribune.
Illinois Clamps Down On Nursing Homes In Wake Of KHN-Chicago Tribune Investigation
