KHN On C-SPAN: Current Capitol Hill Thinking On Combating The Opioid Crisis

Kaiser Health News correspondent Shefali Luthra was interviewed as part of C-SPAN’s in-depth examination of recent developments regarding the nation’s opioid crisis. Luthra talked about ideas circulating around Capitol Hill — in hearings, in legislation and in budget measures — to combat the problem, as well as how states have been responding, among other things. The program first aired April 5.

You can see Luthra’s comments here.

Watch the entire program here.

