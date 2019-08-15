KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: We Answer Your Questions

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud.

This week, KHN’s “What the Health?” panelists answered questions submitted by listeners.

Among the topics covered were drug prices, how other countries provide and pay for health insurance and whether Congress might repeal the “Cadillac tax” on generous health plans.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico and Caitlin Owens of Axios.

Among questions the panel addressed:

Why [does] the health care debate in the U.S. seem to be focused on “Medicare for All” or strengthening the ACA, but no one is suggesting a universal multipayer system with price controls, as in France or Germany?

Can you please explain the policies that prevent the majority of Medicare patients from using third-party and manufacturers’ coupons for medications?

I know that you all talked about the update on the Cadillac tax, but I was wondering, what are the reasons why there is bipartisan support to repeal it?

Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:

Julie Rovner: The Washington Post’s “Illness Is One of Many New Factors to Count Against Immigrants Seeking U.S. Residency,” by Paige Winfield Cunningham

Anna Edney: Bloomberg News’ “Trump’s Canada Drug Import Plan Can’t Happen Without Big Pharma,” by Natalie Obiko Pearson and Simran Jagdev

Alice Miranda Ollstein: The Appeal’s “Ohio Governor Wants to Detain Fewer Mentally Ill People Before Trial,” by Kira Lerner

Caitlin Owens: JAMA Internal Medicine’s “Assessment of Out-of-Network Billing for Privately Insured Patients Receiving Care in In-Network Hospitals,” by Eric Sun, Michelle Mello and Jasmin Moshfegh

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or Pocket Casts.