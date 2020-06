Las muertes ocultas de la pandemia de COVID

Leon Wittner with his daughter Sara as a child. “We kind of know her thought process was that ‘I can make it. I’ll go get my shot tomorrow. I’ve just got to get through this one more day and then I’ll be OK,’” Leon Wittner says of his 32-year-old daughter’s struggle to beat her addiction after COVID-19 began impacting her sobriety supports. Sara Wittner died in April, and Leon Wittner suspects it was from a fentanyl overdose. But he also blames the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sara Wittner completed a 30-day detox program and started taking a monthly injection to block her addiction cravings. Yet the virus destroyed the support system she had built, including stopping her in-person Narcotics Anonymous meetings and delaying that monthly shot of medication. Wittner died in April, and her death is just one example of how complicated it is to track the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

