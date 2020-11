¿Leones, tigres y visones? Analizan a distintas especies en busca de COVID

Kaitlyn Romoser and her 7-year-old cat, Phoenix, both tested positive for the coronavirus. Romoser tested positive in March and again in September. “If I would have known animals were just getting it everywhere, I would have tried to distance myself, but he will not distance himself from me,” she says. “He sleeps in my bed with me. There was absolutely no social distancing.” (Emil Koseoglu)

Texas A&M University student Ed Davila holds Stella, one of hundreds of household pets tested during A&M’s study of pets exposed to COVID-19 by their infected owners. Stella’s owner, Allison Giuliani of College Station, contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the school year, but Stella, a 2½-year-old Pomeranian, tested negative.(Sarah Hamer)

Kaitlyn Romoser and her 7-year-old cat, Phoenix, both tested positive for the coronavirus. Romoser tested positive in March and again in September. “If I would have known animals were just getting it everywhere, I would have tried to distance myself, but he will not distance himself from me,” she says. “He sleeps in my bed with me. There was absolutely no social distancing.” (Emil Koseoglu)

Texas A&M University student Ed Davila holds Stella, one of hundreds of household pets tested during A&M’s study of pets exposed to COVID-19 by their infected owners. Stella’s owner, Allison Giuliani of College Station, contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the school year, but Stella, a 2½-year-old Pomeranian, tested negative.(Sarah Hamer)

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org