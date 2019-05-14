Listen: A Blitz Of Health Care Bills

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, talks with Robin Young on “Here and Now” about Democrats’ plans to push a package of health care bills through the House this week. The measure will give lawmakers a talking point about their efforts to bolster the Affordable Care Act after the Trump administration has sought to weaken it. The package, however, includes several bills with bipartisan support to get generics on the market sooner. So, voting against the package will prove tough for Republicans. Rovner and Young also discuss bipartisan efforts on Capitol Hill to eliminate surprise medical bills that patients get when their doctors or hospitals are outside their insurance network and the administration’s new requirement for drugmakers to add medications’ list prices in TV ads. You can listen to the discussion here.