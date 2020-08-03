Listen: ACA Heading to Supreme Court — Again

Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, joins “SCOTUStalk” podcast host Amy Howe to talk about the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the Affordable Care Act.

The two look at the law’s history before the court — it will be the seventh hearing in eight years on the ACA or one of its provisions — and what issues might be important to the justices, including whether Republican state officials bringing the case have standing or whether their argument that the elimination of the tax for people who don’t get insurance dooms the entire law.

The court’s decision will have widespread effects: More than 20 million people have gained coverage under changes set forth in the law. You can listen to the podcast here on Acast or on Spotify.