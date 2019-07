Cara Anthony, a Kaiser Health News Midwest correspondent, is interviewed on “The 21st” on Illinois Public Media by Niala Boodhoo about how black pharmacists are helping fill a void for African American patients seeking medical care that acknowledges their heritage, beliefs and values. Anthony reported how such care can bridge generations of mistrust of the medical profession and even improve patients’ health.

Cara Anthony, a Kaiser Health News Midwest correspondent, is interviewed on “The 21st” on Illinois Public Media by Niala Boodhoo about how black pharmacists are helping fill a void for African American patients seeking medical care that acknowledges their heritage, beliefs and values. Anthony reported how such care can bridge generations of mistrust of the medical profession and even improve patients’ health.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org