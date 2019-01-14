Listen: Do Consumers Benefit When Hospitals Post Sticker Prices Online?

Julie Appleby, a Kaiser Health News senior correspondent, appeared last week on WBUR’s “Here & Now” with Jeremy Hobson and on Science Friday to discuss the new requirement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that hospitals post their list prices online. But, according to KHN’s coverage, the information popping up on hospital websites “may initially serve to confuse more than illuminate.”
You can listen to the “Here & Now” segment and the Science Friday discussion.
And check out KHN’s story, “As Hospitals Post Sticker Prices Online, Most Patients Will Remain Befuddled” (Jan. 4), co-written by Appleby and Barbara Feder Ostrov, for more insight.