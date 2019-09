The Collapse Of A Hospital Empire — And Towns Left In The Wreckage Aug 20

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jackie Fortiér to discuss why a series of rural hospitals collapsed, leaving hundreds of residents without jobs and their communities without lifesaving emergency medical care. Weber and California Healthline senior correspondent Barbara Feder Ostrov wrote an in-depth story on the business practices of Jorge A. Perez and his management company, EmpowerHMS, that helped run that empire of rural hospitals.

