Listen: Focusing On Health Care Politics

Julie Rovner, the chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, was on the air Tuesday discussing current health politics and marketplace enrollment issues. She joined New York Times reporter Margot Sanger-Katz to talk with Radio Times host Marty Moss-Coane to break down Democratic presidential candidates’ debate on “Medicare for all” plans and other health initiatives.
She also was on WDET, the NPR station in Detroit, with Detroit Today host Stephen Henderson to help answer consumers’ questions about the Democrats’ health care debate and buying insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces during open enrollment.