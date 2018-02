Have you gotten a medical bill that sounds way too expensive or is just downright confusing? Elisabeth Rosenthal, the editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, says don’t be intimidated — and don’t just pay that bill. Call, discuss and negotiate, instead.

And if you are up for it, share your bill and your experience with KHN and NPR. On Friday, Rosenthal and NPR Morning Edition Host Steve Inskeep discussed the launch of “Bill Of The Month,” a crowdsourced investigation.

Listen below.