Listen: Pandemic Shifts Health Care And It May Be Hard To Get Genie Back In Bottle

You can hear the conversation and also read Rovner’s HealthBent column on the subject.

Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, on Wednesday joined Jeremy Hobson , the host of “Here & Now,” a show produced by NPR and WBUR. They discussed key changes in health care delivery triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, including the increased use of telemedicine; fears of increased consolidation, as small private medical practices face revenue shortfalls; financial strain among some hospitals; and the pressure to return drug manufacturing to the U.S.

