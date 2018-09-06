Listen: The GOP Case Against ACA’s Preexisting Condition Protections Begins

A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, heard oral arguments in the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday. The case pits a group of 18 Republican state attorneys general and two Republican governors against a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general led by California’s Xavier Becerra.
Ashley Lopez of member station KUT in Austin reports on the first day in court, and KHN’s chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discusses what it all means on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”