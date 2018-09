Listen: The GOP Case Against ACA’s Preexisting Condition Protections Begins

Ashley Lopez of member station KUT in Austin reports on the first day in court , and KHN’s chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discusses what it all means on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, heard oral arguments in the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday. The case pits a group of 18 Republican state attorneys general and two Republican governors against a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general led by California’s Xavier Becerra.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org