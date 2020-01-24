Listen: The Hidden Cost Of Health Systems Gobbling Up Rural Hospitals

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal appeared on the WAMU radio program “1A” to discuss the issue of community hospitals merging with larger, corporate systems and what that means for communities around the country. Rosenthal is the author of “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.”

