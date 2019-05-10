Listen: Trump’s Plan To End ‘Unpleasant Surprise’ Bills

President Donald Trump called for an end to the “unpleasant surprise” of certain medical bills on Thursday. Specifically, he outlined a plan that would forbid bills beyond in-network insurance rates in emergencies. For elective procedures, patients would have to consent in advance to receiving care from an out-of-network provider — and get only one bill after a surgery. NPR reporter Selena Simmons-Duffin covered the White House announcement, which featured two patients from the KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” series.