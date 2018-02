Jenny Gold, a Kaiser Health News senior correspondent, joined a panel of experts and patients to discuss sickle cell disease on “1A,” the national affairs radio show hosted by Joshua Johnson. The conversation on Feb. 5 tackled how discrimination may affect the level of attention sickle cell disease receives and why only two drugs exist to treat a problem that afflicts about 100,000 Americans.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org