Listen: Why Young Doctors Appear To Be Embracing Single-Payer

Kaiser Health News correspondent Shefali Luthra talks with Susan Rinkunas, news editor for Tonic, about how a new generation of doctors within the American Medical Association hope to change the organization’s long-held opposition to such ideas as universal health care or single-payer systems. Luthra notes that some of the demographic and political shifts taking place within the profession mirror changes in the population at large.
You can read Luthra’s recent Kaiser Health News story on the topic here.