Listen: Why Young Doctors Appear To Be Embracing Single-Payer

You can read Luthra’s recent Kaiser Health News story on the topic here .

Kaiser Health News correspondent Shefali Luthra talks with Susan Rinkunas , news editor for Tonic, about how a new generation of doctors within the American Medical Association hope to change the organization’s long-held opposition to such ideas as universal health care or single-payer systems. Luthra notes that some of the demographic and political shifts taking place within the profession mirror changes in the population at large.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org