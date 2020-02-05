More Resources — Check These Fact Checks From Previous Trump Health Care Claims

Use Our Content This story can be republished for free ( details ).

Polling consistently shows that health care is a top concern for voters as the 2020 presidential election approaches. It’s not a surprise, then, that President Donald Trump touched on a range of related issues during his third State of the Union address, outlining policies — such as prescription drug costs and health care cost transparency — he views as important health achievements.

In general, his messaging in the speech was consistent with that of his election campaign. Here’s a video detailing some of these points, as well as an explainer based on a tweet from @TeamTrump, the official Twitter account of Trump’s reelection campaign. He also took on Democrats’ proposals to overhaul the health care system.

