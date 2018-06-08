Must Reads Of The Week From Brianna Labuskes

The Friday Breeze Newsletter editor Brianna Labuskes, who reads everything on health care to compile our daily Morning Briefing, offers the best and most provocative stories for the weekend.

A distinctly sad and sobering week: days of suicide stories follow the deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade. The events, and a devastating report about spiking suicide rates across the country, threw self-harm and mental health awareness into the spotlight. Advocates took to social media to spread the message: Depression “doesn’t discriminate.”

Here’s what else you may have missed this week.

The Justice Department is refusing to defend the health law in court, leaving a coalition of blue-state attorneys general to do the heavy lifting. It’s a political gamble for the administration as it could rattle an already unstable marketplace as the midterm elections creep up on us.

“Of all the things the Trump administration has done to destabilize the market, this may be the most major,” said Timothy Jost, a professor emeritus at Washington and Lee University and a health law supporter. Also, meet the Texas plaintiffs at the heart of the case who feel compelled to follow the letter of the law, despite the lack of penalty.

In a compelling profile, they’re likened to people who don’t “take a tag off of their mattress” because of the legal warning.

The New York Times: Justice Dept. Says Crucial Provisions of Obamacare Are Unconstitutional

Politico: Texas Plaintiffs Personalize Uphill Legal Challenge to Overturn Obamacare

And, these insurers say they don’t expect to lose customers next year, but they’re still planning on raising premiums by the double digits. At first that might warrant a “huh?” moment, but it all comes down to a business calculation. The insurers know when one company loses customers that can have a ripple effect though the marketplace. So, they’re all in a defensive crouch.

Modern Healthcare: Insurers Downplay Mandate Repeal’s Effect, But Still Raise Premiums

Other big news is the grim outlook for Medicare’s trust fund — it’s now expected to be depleted in 2026 instead of 2029, as was projected last year. To be clear, though, the money that’s running out is used to pay for hospital visits. Other services are supported primarily through general funds.

The New York Times: Medicare’s Trust Fund Is Set to Run Out in 8 Years. Social Security, 16.

Single-payer, single-payer, single-payer. You’ve probably heard that phrase a lot in the past year or so, especially this week when the California gubernatorial race was at center stage. But Democrats are being warned not to actually utter those words on the trail, leadership being worried that it could divide the party and make progressive candidates vulnerable to attacks from the GOP. That doesn’t mean talk about universal coverage is verboten, it’s just that the hot buzzword won’t be on too many candidates’ lips this summer and fall.

Politico: The 2 Words You Can’t Say in a Democratic Ad

The New York Times: In Fight for California Governor, Candidates Head to Ideological Corners

Thanks, but no thanks: Pharma companies aren’t all that interested in taking advantage of the relaxed provisions included in the “Right-to-Try” legislation that lawmakers passed recently after a series of fits and starts. It turns out, Big Pharma likes to go through the FDA anyway … which opponents have been saying all along.

The Wall Street Journal: The ‘Right to Try’ Law Says Yes, The Drug Company Says No

And, you think it’s hard to control drug prices for popular, lifesaving medications? What about when the treatment is for a problem no one wants to talk about?

The New York Times: Prices Keep Rising for Drugs Treating Painful Sex in Women

In our miscellaneous file for the week: In somewhat-rare good news, a study found that many women with a common form of breast cancer can skip chemotherapy; a court is weighing whether punishing an offender for having a drug relapse counts as “cruel and unusual punishment”; marijuana addiction is surging, but experts are having a hard time convincing people it even exists; and remember Brazil’s Zika babies? They’re growing up.

The Associated Press: Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds

The New York Times: She Went to Jail for a Drug Relapse. Tough Love or Too Harsh?

Stateline: Yes, You Can Become Addicted to Marijuana. and the Problem Is Growing.

The Associated Press: From Shrieks in Bucket to Laughs, Brazil Zika Baby Improves

I also feel duty-bound to point out that the U.S. has now issued a health alert over the unexplained brain injuries that have cropped up in diplomats serving in China. The mystery — make of it what you will — continues! Lots to read this weekend!