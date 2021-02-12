Journalists Broach Topics From Vaccines and Super Bowl to True Love
Share This Story:
KHN On Air

Journalists Broach Topics From Vaccines and Super Bowl to True Love

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed Hillsdale Hospital and the complications of covid-19 vaccine distribution with Michigan Radio’s “Stateside” on Feb. 4.

KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed covid preparations for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, with Newsy on Feb. 5.

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony shared the story of Arthur and Maggie Kelley of St. Louis who died 30 days apart with KMOX NewsRadio 1120 on Feb. 10.

Related Topics

Public Health